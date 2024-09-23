Brian J. Wendling Sells 10,011 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:LLYVA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 95,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,525. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
