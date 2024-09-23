Brian J. Wendling Sells 10,011 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LLYVA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 95,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,525. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

