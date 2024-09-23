Orchid Price Hits $0.0772 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $75.69 million and $2.34 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00013946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,055.03 or 1.00244031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007968 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

