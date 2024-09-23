Bitcoin SV Price Hits $48.72 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $962.79 million and approximately $29.47 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $48.72 or 0.00077454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,905.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.61 or 0.00539873 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00036492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,760,678 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.