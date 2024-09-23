Stephen Lazarus Sells 8,271 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Lazarus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Stephen Lazarus sold 294 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $4,924.50.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 264,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,551. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,685,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 21.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,694,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 470,415 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after acquiring an additional 316,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Report on OSW

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.