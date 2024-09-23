pzETH 1-Day Volume Tops $634.74 (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One pzETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,135.04 or 0.04951315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $52.88 million and approximately $634.74 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pzETH has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 53,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 53,840.16896473. The last known price of pzETH is 3,060.79097402 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $233,334.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars.

