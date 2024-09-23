crvUSD Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $67.51 million and $16.26 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00271041 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 67,282,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,495,386 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 65,952,507.88078118. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99930997 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $34,793,074.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

