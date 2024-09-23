Counos X (CCXX) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Counos X

Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos X (CCXX) is a cryptocurrency that uses a proof of work consensus mechanism and operates on its blockchain. It is designed to be fully fungible and bankable, suitable for secure financial transactions. Counos X facilitates secure and efficient transactions within the Counos Platform, a comprehensive financial ecosystem. This platform offers payment gateways, exchange capabilities, and wallet services to enhance the daily utility of CCXX. Additionally, it provides digital asset securitisation services, making digital assets more fungible and manageable, which benefits businesses and investors adopting blockchain technology in their operations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos X using one of the exchanges listed above.

