Simon’s Cat (CAT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $279.04 million and approximately $91.42 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Simon's Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00271041 BTC.

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat’s genesis date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,322,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,322,109 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,322,108.567 with 6,749,955,322,108.567 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00004328 USD and is up 6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $118,445,261.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simon's Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simon's Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.