AvocadoCoin (AVDO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $86,408.08

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and $86,408.08 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for $608.07 or 0.00966649 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

