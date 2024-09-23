Uniswap Hits Market Cap of $4.08 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.08 billion and approximately $110.22 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00010811 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00105903 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.77135176 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1097 active market(s) with $99,930,605.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.