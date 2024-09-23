Oasis Network Price Up 24.5% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $509.92 million and $25.02 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.73 or 0.04183657 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00043011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07240317 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $29,469,269.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

