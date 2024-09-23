Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.05

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 254991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
