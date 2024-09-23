Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.57

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.57 and last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 192621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.93.
Gulfport Energy Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 5.50.
About Gulfport Energy
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gulfport Energy
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.