RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Ilya Goldshleger Sells 3,100 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $164,889.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 328,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $66.54.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. RxSight’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,512,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RxSight by 74.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 302,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in RxSight by 438.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 291,733 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the second quarter worth $14,942,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in RxSight in the first quarter worth $7,354,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

