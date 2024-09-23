IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Group International L. Resource Sells 59,269 Shares

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Group International L. Resource sold 59,269 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,188,343.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,375,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,771,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IBEX Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.09. 187,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,586. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IBEX by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

