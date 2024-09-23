Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $35.89 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Verasity has a total market cap of $35.89 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

