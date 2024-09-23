Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches Market Cap of $2.18 Billion

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $110.86 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.27 or 0.00035226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,697,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

