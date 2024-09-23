Bittensor Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.00 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Bittensor has a total market cap of $4.00 billion and approximately $352.30 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 87.6% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $542.50 or 0.00857447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 567.41341392 USD and is up 21.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $267,778,865.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

