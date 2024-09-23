Numeraire (NMR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.72 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $15.71 or 0.00024846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $115.30 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,714,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,339,116 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

