NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $794.48 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00008144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.83 billion and $794.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,211,841,345 coins and its circulating supply is 1,132,512,364 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,211,659,475 with 1,132,175,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.66636125 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $379,536,342.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

