Grin (GRIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97,243.49

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Grin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $97,243.49 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,228.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.78 or 0.00537387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00105469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00270586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00030145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00077473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.