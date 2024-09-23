Beldex Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Beldex has a market cap of $360.77 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.61 or 0.04182620 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00042873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,511,579 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,811,579 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

