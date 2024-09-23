Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0014

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $167.56 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.61 or 0.04182620 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00042873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002562 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,897,644,392 coins and its circulating supply is 1,877,068,569 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.