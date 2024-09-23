Saga Price Tops $2.35 on Major Exchanges (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Saga token can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00003715 BTC on major exchanges. Saga has a total market cap of $240.89 million and approximately $133.83 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saga Profile

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,034,224,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,848 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,034,069,275 with 102,435,285 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.54857868 USD and is up 5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $99,542,872.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

