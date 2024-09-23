Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $121.66 million and $1.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,228.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.78 or 0.00537387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00105469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00270586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00030145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00077473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

