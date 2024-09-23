Persistence (XPRT) One Day Volume Hits $372,598.93

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Persistence token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $42.88 million and $372,598.93 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Persistence

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 213,371,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,674,902 tokens. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

