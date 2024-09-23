sUSD Price Up 1% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 22,170,401 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

