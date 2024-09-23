Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $199.62 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00003804 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $199.62 million and $1.19 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.71 or 0.00269813 BTC.
Goldfinch Token Profile
Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,932,183 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.
Buying and Selling Goldfinch
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
