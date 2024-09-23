Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.58 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $454.66 million and $7.58 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00042873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,690,402,278 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.