Fusionist (ACE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.69 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00003874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fusionist has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $91.57 million and approximately $18.69 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,356,687 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 37,356,687 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.44957752 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $24,886,842.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

