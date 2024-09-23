Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $148.86 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001126 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00013902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,243.31 or 0.99959728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007990 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00124096 USD and is down -8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $30.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.