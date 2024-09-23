aelf Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. aelf has a market cap of $291.05 million and $9.36 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,089,816 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

