ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0001

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $55.11 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 112.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00105855 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010795 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

