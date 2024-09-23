Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) vs. Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Head to Head Review

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) and Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evertz Technologies and Inseego, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evertz Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inseego 0 2 0 0 2.00

Evertz Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.62%. Inseego has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.81%. Given Evertz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Evertz Technologies is more favorable than Inseego.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.93 9.38 Inseego $195.50 million 1.04 -$46.19 million ($4.12) -4.17

This table compares Evertz Technologies and Inseego”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Evertz Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inseego. Inseego is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evertz Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evertz Technologies and Inseego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A Inseego -20.45% N/A -30.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Evertz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Inseego shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evertz Technologies beats Inseego on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions. It also provides video encoders, decoders, and multiplexing products comprising encoders/transcoders, decoders, multiplexers, monitoring and auto-changeover products, and enterprise products; fiber transport products; and audio consoles and processing products, such as mixing consoles, routing and I/O products, summing and processing products, and IP audio gateways. In addition, the company offers asset management and playout products, consisting of asset management, ingest, playout and branding, and transcoding/conforming products; live media production products; routers; flexible media processing products; and IP audio/video processing, media gateway, switch routing, timing, and software defined network orchestration products. Further, it provides USB media recording products; multiviewers comprising IP and SDI multiviewers, MVP, and accessories; RF products; timing and synchronization products; and infrastructure and conversion products. The company serves content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, and television service providers. Evertz Technologies Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems. It also offers fixed wireless access solutions, including indoor, outdoor, and industrial routers and gateways. In addition, the company provides Inseego Connect solution for device management; and 5G SD EDGE solution for secure networking enabling corporate managed mobile remote workforce. Further, it offers SaaS solutions, including telematic and asset tracking solution that provides live maps and data to improve driver safety and performance; Inseego Subscribe, a wireless subscriber management solution for carrier’s management of their government and complex enterprise customer subscriptions. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

