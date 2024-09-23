Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $1.65

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00002596 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $343.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00043218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

