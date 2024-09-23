Ergo (ERG) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Ergo has a market cap of $60.10 million and approximately $527,093.25 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,388.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.64 or 0.00540539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00105823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00271085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00030169 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00036066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00077378 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,596,596 coins and its circulating supply is 77,596,980 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

