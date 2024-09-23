UMA Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One UMA token can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00003760 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $196.92 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00270068 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,989,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,616,359 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

