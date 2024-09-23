Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,870.49

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $12,870.49 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,388.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.64 or 0.00540539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00105823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00271085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00030169 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00036066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00077378 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,327,710 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

