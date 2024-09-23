Komodo Price Tops $0.26 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.02 million and $2.79 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00046681 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00037098 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,450,988 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

