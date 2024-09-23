Aevo Self Reported Market Cap Hits $340.21 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges. Aevo has a market capitalization of $340.21 million and approximately $31.65 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aevo has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 871,153,262.1293409 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.39442605 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $28,762,706.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

