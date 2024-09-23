WAX Market Cap Achieves $127.25 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $127.25 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,253,926,960 coins and its circulating supply is 3,499,462,683 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,253,496,755.4933977 with 3,499,032,483.2978425 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0355789 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,151,584.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

