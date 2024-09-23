Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.96 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00043218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,256,139 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

