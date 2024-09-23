Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $204.91 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $12.54 or 0.00019786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $204.91 million and approximately $963,509.12 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00077193 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007060 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,105.10 or 0.38027442 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,337,297 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.