Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.0752 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Energi has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $363,221.54 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00043218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,181,474 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,428 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

