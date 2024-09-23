Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.56 Million

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $167,898.58 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped XDC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00270068 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 266,084,043 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 266,357,990.43896335. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02860689 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $166,466.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped XDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped XDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.