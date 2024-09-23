Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $535.00

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $535.00 and last traded at $535.00, with a volume of 944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.00.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $616.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $707.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

