Orgenesis Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 25th (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Wednesday, September 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 24th.

Orgenesis Trading Down 24.6 %

Shares of Orgenesis stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. 757,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. Orgenesis has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.08.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals.

