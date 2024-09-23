Ribbon Finance Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $51.78 million and $1.51 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,846,737 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

