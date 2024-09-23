Litecoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.33 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $6.33 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,888,434 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,860,746.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.003187 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

