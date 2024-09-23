Litecoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.33 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $6.33 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,888,434 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,860,746.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.003187 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
