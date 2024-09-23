Manta Network (MANTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.46 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $311.36 million and $21.46 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.79834556 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $20,290,419.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

